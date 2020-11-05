Learning through a pandemic

Global  
 

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
There are so many restrictions in place now that we’re living through a pandemic, and school can be especially challenging.

Different experience this year.

And while no two schools are the same, the process of keeping the students safe - is- .

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj takes us through a day of learning in a pandemic.

From the moment students step off the bus the typical school day now revolves around keeping a virus from spreading.

Nat sot: good morning.

How you doing buddy?

Awesome.

Don't get too close.

Stay the yellow lines apart.

Nat sot: come on up.

Very good.

Hands.

Go right inside.

Thank you.

Every student must be pre-screened before setting foot in the building, and the process isn't any different for teachers, staff, and even visitors.

.

None sot: kirk tupaj there aren't many visitors here at the utica academy of science charter school, but everyone has to complete a screening process, and have their temperature checked before entering the school.

"temperature is normal" ((((((((no super here)))))))) who would have thought that we'd be wearing masks and social distancing at school?

Genevieve campanella is the dean of academics here.

She explains how each student is given options for how they attend school.

Sot: genevieve campanella, dean of academics some students are coming to school 2 days a week.

Other students are full- time online, and we actually have our students with disabilities and english language learners coming to school 4 days a week.

Wednesdays are entirely virtual so the building can be given a deep clean.

Nat sot: seven very good




