Vigo County's election results are in - here's the reaction from some of the winners

Let's take "a quick look now" at some "of the other vigo county numbers" that were released today.

"vigo county" will welcome "2"-new *republican* commissioners.

In the race for vigo county commissioner district-"2".... "chris switzer" won over "pat goodwin".

It was a difference of about "22"-hundred votes.

We talked "with switzer" today.

//////// ////// "just anxious.

Past couple days have been overwhelming with people texting me and reaching out and wanting to knows results and stuff like that.

I was just like them, didn't know until they did.

So.

It was a major relief."

////// in the race for commissioner district-"3"... republican "mike morris" won over democrat and current fire chief "jeff fisher".

It was a difference of more than "43"-hundred votes.

////////// ////// "i'd like to thank the people of vigo county for having confindence in me.

We're going to do some great things.

We have things going along very well.

I'm just very optimistic" ////// in the race "for vigo county clerk"..

"brad newman" will stay in office.

He beat democrat "todd nation" by "13"-percent.

State representative "tonya pfaff" will keep her "43rd district seat".

She was 1st elected to the position in 20-18.

She hopes to bring "a positive change" to the community.

//////// "to me, i'm your representative.

So it doesn't really matter to me what political party you are.

We're all in this together, and we have a lot of issues that we need to talk and discuss, and really a lot of issues to change."

/////// we'll take