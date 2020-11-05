Dunkin' donates coffee, gift cards to veterans

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 days ago

Dunkin' has donated 400 pounds of coffee and nearly $5,500 in gift cards to the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center in Utica to hand out to veterans.

Giving back to veterans.

The company donated 400 pounds of coffee and 55 hundred dollars worth of gift cards to the central new york veterans outreach center for their holiday baskets.

The organization covers eight counties.

Each veteran and their family gets a basket with a turkey, veggies and apple juice...and this year there will be a little bit of dunkin in there too.

Parker says: "a lot of people don't know that the veterans don't have the means to financially provide all of these holiday meals so it's extremely important for our organization to help facilitate that.

With the community, it gives everybody a sense of engagement and giving back to receive a basket, veterans can fill out an application at the veterans outreach center.

On veterans day, dunkin is offering a free donut to active duty service members.

