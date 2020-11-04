Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress

Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election: Control of the Senate on a knife-edge with a few races undecided

 Control of the Senate hangs in the balance with Republicans trouncing a number Democratic challengers in crucial states but still failing to lock down the seats..
New Zealand Herald

GOP candidate who died of COVID-19 wins North Dakota election

 Now, the state's attorney general said the governor can't appoint someone to fill the empty seat, which he attempted to do one day after the election.
CBS News

Georgia Senate race goes into runoff territory

 With 97% of the votes counted in one of Georgia's Senate races, Republican Senator David Perdue fell under the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff election..
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden feels 'very good' about election outcome [Video]

Joe Biden feels 'very good' about election outcome

Democrat Joe Biden says he feels "very good" about the outcome of thepresidential election and is telling his supporters to "stay calm" as votescontinue to be counted. Biden delivered brief remarks Thursday at a theater indowntown Wilmington, Delaware. He says, "It is the will of the voters — noone, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States ofAmerica."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published
Narrowing Path For Trump's Victory Dumps Cold Water On Aides [Video]

Narrowing Path For Trump's Victory Dumps Cold Water On Aides

As of Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump has busied himself with filing lawsuits hither and yon to up his chances of being reelected. Trump does retain a chance of winning. However, he has fewer roads to 270 electoral votes than his rival Joe Biden. However, sources say Trump sounds resigned at moments in conversations with some of his allies, questioning whether his team could prevail in the courts.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

North Carolina voters wait on election results

 The race for the White House presses on in North Carolina where President Donald Trump holds a slight lead over Joe Biden. Voters across the state are keenly..
USATODAY.com

Fred Katayama journalist

Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources [Video]

Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources

Airbnb plans to make its IPO registration public next week, putting it on course for a New York stock market debut in December even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:58Published
Best scenario - Dem prez, split Congress: Stovall [Video]

Best scenario - Dem prez, split Congress: Stovall

CFRA chief investment officer Sam Stovall, whose "Presidential Predictor" market gauge points to a Joe Biden win, tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that the combination of a Democratic president and a split Congress produces very strong returns for stock investors.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:23Published
U.S. private payrolls growth slows [Video]

U.S. private payrolls growth slows

U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in October, providing an early sign of a slowdown in economic activity as fiscal stimulus diminishes and new COVID-19 infections surge across the country. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this

upstractcom

Upstract News Wall Street jumps on bets of Biden victory, stimulus hopes #trump #victory #biden #bidenreutersview #win #investors https://t.co/FO1K74mWye 1 day ago

EasyForex4

EasyForex Wall Street jumps on bets of Biden victory? Anything can happen tonight:) Update #election2020 #BidenHarris2020… https://t.co/GyF9yiWiPi 2 days ago

PChasar

Pete Chasar Wall Street apparently likes "socialists." https://t.co/cLBH85kbPk 2 days ago

ITVGold

ITV Gold Wall Street jumps on bets of Biden victory, stimulus hopes https://t.co/AloBS0Wij9 https://t.co/2ybA6jOyiv 2 days ago

HuckKen

ken huck RT @anders_aslund: Reuters: "Wall Street jumps on bets of Biden victory, stimulus hopes" So much for the idea that Trump is good for the ec… 2 days ago

outofmemind

Grey Matter RT @TheTBohn: Wall Street jumps on bets of Biden victory, stimulus hopes! That’s A Good Bet! Wall Street Knows That Joe Will Raise Corporat… 2 days ago

WaltSarx

Walt Follow the money > Wall Street jumps on bets of Biden victory, stimulus hopes - Reuters https://t.co/XEULrDQudN 2 days ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: Wall Street Jumps on Bets of Biden Victory, Stimulus Hopes #News": https://t.co/voaJcplqLC 2 days ago