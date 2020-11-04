Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits.
Democrat Joe Biden says he feels "very good" about the outcome of thepresidential election and is telling his supporters to "stay calm" as votescontinue to be counted. Biden delivered brief remarks Thursday at a theater indowntown Wilmington, Delaware. He says, "It is the will of the voters — noone, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States ofAmerica."
As of Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump has busied himself with filing lawsuits hither and yon to up his chances of being reelected. Trump does retain a chance of winning. However, he has fewer roads to 270 electoral votes than his rival Joe Biden. However, sources say Trump sounds resigned at moments in conversations with some of his allies, questioning whether his team could prevail in the courts.
Airbnb plans to make its IPO registration public next week, putting it on course for a New York stock market debut in December even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Fred Katayama reports.
CFRA chief investment officer Sam Stovall, whose "Presidential Predictor" market gauge points to a Joe Biden win, tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that the combination of a Democratic president and a split Congress produces very strong returns for stock investors.
U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in October, providing an early sign of a slowdown in economic activity as fiscal stimulus diminishes and new COVID-19 infections surge across the country. Fred Katayama reports.