Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible.
The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their 100 per cent start to Group B –but Arteta was left questioning an awful offside call against Eddie Nketiah.
Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty early in the second half, onlyto overturn the decision after watching back Bruno Fernandes’ challenge onConor Gallagher on VAR advice. The midfielder was soon involved in penaltydrama at the other end, with man-of-the-match Sam Johnstone saving the spot-kick awarded after Darnell Furlong handled.But VAR Peter Bankes ordered aretake after the West Brom goalkeeper strayed off his line, with Fernandesfinding the net to seal a narrow 1-0 win.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season. The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 after going behind toanother contentious ruling. Just seven days after the Reds wrote to thePremier League for an explanation of two referrals by David Coote in theMerseyside derby, the video assistant – this time Andre Marriner – foundhimself in the spotlight again.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published
Mourinho said: “Tottenham is a better team, with better players. We didn’tneed to play very, very well to win the game. “We did our job, we playedserious, we took it serious, we played with great attacking force, startingwith Harry Kane.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
The idea of a European Super League in football has been floated for decades. But now it seems plans could take off as Liverpool and Manchester United show interest in forming a new European Premier League. The League would run alongside domestic football and would essentially replace the current Champions League tournament. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn