Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible.

The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their 100 per cent start to Group B –but Arteta was left questioning an awful offside call against Eddie Nketiah.


