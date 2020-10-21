Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible.

The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their 100 per cent start to Group B –but Arteta was left questioning an awful offside call against Eddie Nketiah.