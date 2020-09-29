Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:15s
THE STRINGS movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the dead of winter, musician Catherine travels to her aunt’s remote cottage on the shores of Prince Edward Island to work on new material in solitude.

Soon after visiting an abandoned farmhouse with local photographer Grace, strange and disturbing occurrences begin to manifest at the cottage, escalating each night and eroding Catherine’s sense of reality.

Genre: Horror, Musical Directed by: Ryan Glover Writers: Krista Dzialoszynski, Ryan Glover Stars: Teagan Johnston, Jenna Schaefer, April Aliermo Release date: 2020/2021 (US)


