Ward 3 Medford City Council Votes Could Be Recounted

Kay Brooks and Chad Miller are just 25 votes apart. Miller is in the lead.

An unprecedented newswatch 12's tyler ridgle spoke to the jackson county clerk today about the likelihood of a recount.

Tyler says: reelection for her medford ward 3 city council position is a tighter race than kay brooks may have expected.

Her opponent chad miller is currently ahead of her by 25 votes.

Vo: brooks says she is being patient with the results, miller says he won't call it a victory until every vote is tabulated.

Jackson county clerk chris walker says after the election is certified -- if a candidate would like to do a demand recount they will have to pay out of pocket.

Sot: any of those candidates could do a demand recount after we certify the election as well but they would be responsible for the cost of that recount, unless it changed the election result.

Then we would bare the cost of that.

Vo: the initial count of the votes will not be completed until november twenty third.

This gives voters time to verify their ballot signature by november seventeenth.

Tyler says: while votes are still counted here at the jackson county elections office people with