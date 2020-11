Aurora Offering $5 Million In Grants To Local Businesses And Nonprofits Impacted By COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:20s - Published 7 minutes ago Aurora Offering $5 Million In Grants To Local Businesses And Nonprofits Impacted By COVID-19 The program will provide grants up to $30,000 to eligible small and mid-sized businesses to help with payroll and rent expenses. 0

