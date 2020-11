The Paradigm Press tackles issues facing Black college students

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:15s - Published 2 minutes ago

But one group of students say the incident should serve as a moment to educate and they’ve also taken their stance online through the university’s first unofficial black media source.

In response, FAU President John Kelly sent a message to the university community condemning all acts of racism, hatred, and violence.

A video posted on social media by a Florida Atlantic University freshman laced with racist and offensive statements has created controversy.

GROUP OF STUDENTS AT F-A-U ISGOING ONLINE TO SHARE THEIRMESSAGE..

AND THEIRPERSPECTIVE.

ONE THAT THEY SAYIS NEEDED RIGHT NOW..

IN THECONVERSATION ON RACE.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVEMONDALE REPORTS ON F-A-UFIRST*UNOFFICIA* BLACK MEDIASOURCE<< ITPRESS&BORN THIS SPRING BY*UNSATISFIE* STUDENTS WHO SAYTHERE ARENSOURCES REPORTING ON THE MANYSIDES OF THE BLACK COMMUNITYAND ADVOCATING FOR CHANGE.

THEJOB OF A JOURNALIST IS TO BE AWATCHDOG FOR SOCIETY AND RAISEAWARENESS FOR MARGINALIZEDGROUPS” W-P-T-V HASINTERRUPTED AN EDITORIALMEETING WITH THE STAFF OF*THEPARADIGM PRESS* ”WE ACTUALLYWANT TO TALK TO THE PEOPLE WHOCAN ACTUALLY DO SOMETHINGABOUT THE PROBLEM” F-A-UFIRST*UNOFFICIA* BLACK MEDIASOURCE&CREATED BACK IN THESPRING - THEY TACKLED BLACKISSUES THEY SAY THE UNIVERSITYPRESS DIDNCHALLENGES&TO THE RESTORATIONOF VOTING RIGHTS FOR FELONS -AND SOCIAL UNREST.

THE BREONNATAYLOR INCIDENT ALONG WITHGEORGE FLOYD THOSE WERE NOTCOVERED BY THE UNIVERSITYPRESS” I THINK REPRESENTATIONMATTERS AND THATTHAT WE REALLY BRING TO THETABLE” THEY EVEN LAUNCHED APODCAST.

(12:38”OKAY, WHAT ISTHAT WEBCAST ABOUT” NATBURST“TALKING” CATCHING THEATTENTION OF WRITERS AT THEOFFICIAL UNIVERSITY NEWSOUTLET.

THOUGH WE MOVE THROUGHTHE UNIVERSITY TOGETHER THEEXPERIENCE IS DIFFERENT FORBLACK STUDENTS” LEAVING NOSTONE UNTURNED - EVEN WHATTHEY CALL*RACIAL DISCOR* ONF-A-UANSWERS THAT WESEARCHING FOR BECAUSE AT THEEND OF THE DAY WE WANT TO SEEACCOUNTABILITY AND THATSOMETHING THATPLACE AT THE MOMENT” WEREACHED OUT TO F- A-U ABOUTTHE INCIDENT POSTED BY A*FIRST-YEA* STUDENT& THE*FAMILY EDUCATIONAL RIGHTS ANDPRIVACY AC* PREVENTS THEUNIVERSITY FROM DISCUSSINGDISCIPLINARY ACTIONS ANDINCIDENT SPECIFICS.

BUT IN ANEMAIL SENT CAMPUS WIDE - F-A-UPRESIDENT*JOHN KELL*ENCOURAGED THE UNIVERSITYCOMMUNITY TO“&COME TOGETHERIN THE FACE OF HATE ANDRACISM..” HE*UNIVERISTY POLIC* TO THEUNIVERSITYAND MADE A“DIVERSITY, EQUITYAND INCLUSIO” COURSEAVAILABLE TO ALL STUDENTS -AMONGST A LONG LIST OF OTHERUPDATES.

THE WHITE STUDENTSNEEDS TO BE INFORMED, THEHISPANIC STUDENTS, THE ASIANSTUDENTS - EVERYBODY NEEDS TOBE INFORMED.

AND IENCOURAGING EVERYBODY TOLISTEN TO WHATON IN FAU.

SO WE CAN ALL COMETOGETHER ALL UNITE AND AMAKE A CHANGE”(18:05) ISSUESTHAT AFFECT BLACK PEOPLE INSPECIFIC ARE ISSUES THATAFFECT EVERYBODY” SOMEBODYACTUALLY HAD THE AUDACITY TODO IT”“FOR NOW THE PARADIGMPRESS SAYS THEY LIKE BEING ANINDEPENDENT ORGANIZATION WITHMORE CONTROL OVER WHAT THEYREPORT AND HOW THEY DELIVERIT.

ARTHUR MONDALE WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5”