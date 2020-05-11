11-5-20 SCORES: New Hartford boys and girls soccer teams top Whitesboro, girls remain unbeaten; Clin

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 12 minutes ago

Great matchup between two big rivals on thepie spartans take on the whitesboro warriors.

N-h coming in undefeated at 10-0 - but you know the 5-4 warriors are looking to end that bid for perfection.

--- didn't get there 'till halftime - but thanks to our friends at student- run new hartford central radio - we have a spartans goal.

Anna rayhill putting it into the back of the net - she had two goals before the break to put n-h up two.

--- to the second now - the 'boro trying to cut into that lead.

Gabby hughes with the boot.

High arching shot - and deceptively difficult.

Savannah cole playing the pop fly just in front of the warning track to keep it out.

--- with 28 minutes to play - spartans looking for another tally.

Erin rayhill with the cross - nora vick - out of the cage knocks it away following a deflection to break up the chance.

--- then the spartans with a big opportunity.

Abby fletcher - with a step - taps it past vick but it just rolls wide.

Game of inches folks!

--- another chance here for new hartford - willa pratt dancing up the turf - crosses it olivia duross - over to alex volo who puts it in...but - that one was called back due to offsides... (((score))) ...tough break there - an eventful second leads to no goals but anna rayhill's two holds up as the spartans remain unbeaten.

Happening simultaneously at whitesboro high school - the two rival squads battling it out on the boys side.

--- early second half here - spartans on top 2-1.

Alex chiffy lobs it ahead - nick linder one-touch with the left inside - the far post.

The accuracy on that one...that gives new hartford a two- goal lead.

--- that would be big too - just over one minute later - the warriors strike back.

Max pawlowski off a feed from jacob tardugno rips it near side.

Whitesboro almost immediately back within one.

--- with time ticking down - nine minutes left - spartans look to put it away.

On the free kick - gaetano fornino serves it up - ashton giamrone with the header just over the cage.

--- so whitesboro still has a chance - free kick with 3:30 remaining.

Noah scranton has andrey zhuk back door but ben trela comes out to snatch it up... (((score))) ...tight game as usual between these two teams. spartans able to hang on for a 3-2 win.

