Financial Focus for Nov. 5, 2020

Financial Focus for Nov. 5, 2020

Financial Focus for Nov. 5, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

NASDAQ UP 300 POINTS.SP500 UP 67 POINTS.AND GAMING...BOYD UP 1 DOLLAR.CAESARS UP NEARLY 4 DOLLARS.MGM UP 40 CENTS.LAS VEGAS SANDS UP MORE THAN 2DOLLARS.WYNN UP 4 DOLLARS.RED ROCK RESORTS UP 1DOLLAR.STARBUCKS HAS UNVEILED....ITS NEW CUPS...FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON.STARTING TOMORROW...CUSTOMERS WILL HAVE THEIRDRINKS SERVED....IN ONE OF THESE -4- FESTIVECUPS.STARBUCKS FIRST ROLLED OUT....SEASONAL CUPS....IN 19-97.THEY'RE MEANT TO DRUM UPEXCITEMENT...FOR THE COFFEE CHAIN.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY...."THE CLARK COUNTY CREDITUNION"..




FTSE-100 software giant AVEVA reports Thursday

The week ahead AVEVA Group plc (LON: AVV), which provides engineering and industrial software,...
Proactive Investors - Published


Financial Focus for Nov. 4

Financial Focus for Nov. 4

The FCC has fined T-Mobile $200 million dollars. This after T-Mobile's now-subsidiary Sprint was caught claiming federal telecom subsidies it wasn't eligible to receive the agency found.

Financial Focus for Nov. 2

Financial Focus for Nov. 2

Ride-share rivals Uber and Lyft can agree on at least one thing, they want you to vote. Both companies are offering discounts to polling locations. On election day the companies are offering half off..

Financial Focus for October 14

Financial Focus for October 14

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Walmart will not be having a typical Black Friday sale this year. Instead, the retailer is opting..

