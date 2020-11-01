Supernatural 15x18 Despair - Inside Episode 18 Season 15
Supernatural 15x18 "Despair" Season 15 Episode 18 Inside - RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal.
Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1518).
Original airdate 11/5/2020.