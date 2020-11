Former Celtic striker Andy Walker has questioned the attitude of some of Neil Lennon’s current squad and feels certain players looked like they wanted to be elsewhere during the 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague.

‘Celtic players look like they want out’

It has been a torrid time for Neil Lennon and his Celtic players as the recent downturn in results...

Neil Lennon has "never questioned" his Celtic players' character and does not why "other people" do.

The Celtic captain insists his gaffer can't be blamed for how poor he and his team-mates were.