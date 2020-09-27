Anushka Sharma shares loved up pictures with Virat Kohli

Watch: Virat Kohli turns 32, cuts cake with wife Anushka Sharma by his side



Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style. Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others. His Royal Challengers Bangalore team.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38 Published 21 hours ago

Virat Kohli posts loved up pic with Anushka Sharma



Actress Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago