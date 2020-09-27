|
|
|
Anushka Sharma shares loved up pictures with Virat Kohli
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Anushka Sharma shares loved up pictures with Virat Kohli
Actress Anushka Sharma on Thurday treated her fans with loved up pictures with hubby Virat Kohli.
#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Virat and Anushka are currently in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League...
DNA - Published
Also reported by •Mid-Day
|
Finally, Anushka Sharma makes fans of #Virushka happy by posting some loved-up pictures with Virat...
Bollywood Life - Published
Also reported by •Zee News
|
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share pictures with husband Virat Kohli and captioned the post by...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|