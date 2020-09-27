Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anushka Sharma shares loved up pictures with Virat Kohli

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Anushka Sharma shares loved up pictures with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shares loved up pictures with Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma on Thurday treated her fans with loved up pictures with hubby Virat Kohli.

#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Anushka Sharma shares loved-up pictures kissing Virat Kohli; Priyanka Chopra's reaction will win your heart

Virat and Anushka are currently in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli light up Instagram with these loved-up clicks

Finally, Anushka Sharma makes fans of #Virushka happy by posting some loved-up pictures with Virat...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Anushka shares adorable pics with Virat

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share pictures with husband Virat Kohli and captioned the post by...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Virat Kohli turns 32, cuts cake with wife Anushka Sharma by his side [Video]

Watch: Virat Kohli turns 32, cuts cake with wife Anushka Sharma by his side

Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style. Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others. His Royal Challengers Bangalore team..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published
Virat Kohli posts loved up pic with Anushka Sharma [Video]

Virat Kohli posts loved up pic with Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:45Published
Viral This Week: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar, Karan Johar Issues Statement [Video]

Viral This Week: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar, Karan Johar Issues Statement

Anushka Sharma lashed out at cricketer Sunil Gavaskar after he joked about Virat Kohli losing an IPL match because of her. The actress penned a note about being tired of dragged into cricket and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:31Published