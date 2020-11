Crowd erupts in cheers as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones addresses protesters in Arizona Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:16s - Published Crowd erupts in cheers as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones addresses protesters in Arizona Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones joined protesters outside Maricopa County ballot-counting facility in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday (November 5). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Arizona protests: Crowd erupts as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shows up Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones showed up at the protest outside the Phoenix office...

WorldNews - Published 6 hours ago