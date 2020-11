Russian President Vladimir Putin to quit amid Parkinson's disease concerns: Report | Oneindia News

Reports coming out of the Kremlin suggest Vladimir Putin's 20-year-reign could be coming to an end.

Vladimir Putin is planning to quit in January next year amid speculations that the Russian President has Parkinson’s disease.

As per media reports, 68 year old Vladimir Putin is being urged by his family to retire amid health concerns.

Putin’s 37-year-old girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, and his two daughters are pushing him to leave office according to a report in New York Post quoted Moscow political scientist Valery Solovei as saying.

#RussianPresidentPutin #VladimirPutin #Russia