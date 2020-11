After Delhi, Karnataka bans firecrackers in view of COVID-19



After Delhi government, Karnataka followed suit in banning firecrackers in his state, citing COVID-19 as the reason. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on November 06 announced the decision in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. "We have taken a decision not to allow bursting of firecrackers in the state, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The order will be released soon," said Yediyurappa.

