Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Tampa Bay Water Bike Company along the Riverwalk | Giant Adventure

Get a look at Tampa from a whole new perspective—water biking along the Hillsborough River!


As ballot count stretches into the weekend, groups hold dueling demonstrations in Tampa [Video]

As the race for the White House stretches into the weekend, supporters rallied for presidential candidates in Tampa Bay.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58Published
Tampa's Leto High's award-winning culinary program cooks up new ways to teach during pandemic [Video]

The award-winning culinary program at Tampa's Leto High, led by Chef Debra Hladky, is cooking up energetic ways to teach during the pandemic. Story: https://wfts.tv/38oNMM2

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:56Published
Hillsborough heroes honored by Rotary Club with American flag celebration [Video]

The Rotary Club of Tampa honored more than 200 local heroes Wednesday by placing their names next to American flags at Veterans Park.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published
Brewing Funds the Cure | Morning Blend [Video]

Brewing Funds the Cure began in Tampa as a collaboration between Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing to help the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:16Published

Hillsborough River (Florida) Hillsborough River (Florida) River in the United States of America

TPD investigating body found in Hillsborough River [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:16Published

Giant Adventure: Dames Cave in Withlacoochee State Forest [Video]

Explore an underground cave located deep in the Withlacoochee State Forest!

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:46Published
Giant Adventure: Epperson Lagoon in Wesley Chapel, FL [Video]

The Epperson Lagoon — the first of its kind in the country — offers tropical paradise in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:12Published
The Haunted Road in Orlando | Giant Adventure [Video]

Whether you're looking for family-friendly fun or terrifying frights, The Haunted Road in Orlando is the best of both worlds. This drive-thru Halloween experience is a contactless theatrical event.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:04Published