Roche: Red Sox Make Right Move Bringing Back Alex Cora
WBZ-TV's Dan Roche breaks down the Red Sox' decision to bring back Alex Cora as manager, a move he says is the right one for a number of reasons.
Boston Fans React To Red Sox Bringing Alex Cora Back As ManagerWBZ-TV's Bill Shields spoke with Red Sox fans on Friday about the news of Alex Cora being hired back by Boston as its manager.
Dan Roche Breaks Down Red Sox Decision To Bring Cora Back As ManagerThe Red Sox are bringing Alex Cora back as manager, which Dan Roche calls "the right move for everyone."
Report: Red Sox Have Contacted Alex Cora ‘Multiple Times’ This WeekAs the Red Sox continue their search for a new manager, a familiar name has entered the chat: Former Boston skipper Alex Cora. Katie Johnston reports.