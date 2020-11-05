Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers now in custody

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:02s - Published 4 minutes ago

A suspect accused of shooting two police officers in Delafield early Friday has been taken into custody, police say.

AN HOURS LONG MANHUNT IS OVER...A MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED ACCUSED OF SHOOTING AND INJURING TWO POLICE OFFICERS IN DELAFIELD. IT HAPPENED AT ABOUT 1:30 THIS MORNING NEAR HIGHWAY 83 AND GOLF ROAD IN DELAFIELD. We just got word from the Police Chief..

The suspect wastaken..

Without incident intocustody.You can see there arestill perimeters set up alongthe roads as police search fora man they called armed anddangerous.They had been looking for forthis man... Nathanael Benton.The 23 year old is accused ofshooting two police officersthis morning in Delafield.

Theman is also a suspect in anattempted murder in FargoNorth Dakota.The officers wereresponding to a call thismorning at the Holdiay Inn fora hit and run crash.Police saythey shots were exchangedbetween the suspect andofficers.An officer fromDelafield and an officer fromHartland were both hit.

Theyare expected to survived.Police locked down the area,just as they were easing theperimeter officers got a call.Chief Eric KiehlDelafieldPolice Department12:19:22 thiscame in as a resident who sawsomebody suspicious in an areawhere you wouldn't normally bemany people at this time ofday.

Really any time of day.Called it into the dispatchcenter.

Dispatch ... and wecalled in some tactical units.Police had been asking peopleto stay inside their homes.They say it is now safe to bein this area.Police also hadan update on the DelafieldPfficer- they say he is out ofthe trauma unit and is talking.Reporting live in Delafield,Rebeca Klopf tmj4 News.