NBA to Begin New Season on December 22
On Thursday, the National Basketball Players Association announced a tentatively-approved 72-game season that will start before the year ends.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania took to Twitter to share more details.
The 2021 All-Star Game will reportedly be canceled under the new plan.
The NBA has "hopes of incorporating fans back into arenas" as revenue has plummeted due to COVID-19.
The league believes that a Dec.
22 start that includes Christmas Day games on television and allows for a 72-game schedule that finishes before the Summer Olympics in mid-July... , Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, via ESPN.
... is worth between $500 million and $1 billion in short- and long-term revenues to the league and players, sources said, Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, via ESPN