Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s - Published
NBA to Begin New Season on December 22.

On Thursday, the National Basketball Players Association announced a tentatively-approved 72-game season that will start before the year ends.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania took to Twitter to share more details.

The 2021 All-Star Game will reportedly be canceled under the new plan.

The NBA has "hopes of incorporating fans back into arenas" as revenue has plummeted due to COVID-19.

The league believes that a Dec.

22 start that includes Christmas Day games on television and allows for a 72-game schedule that finishes before the Summer Olympics in mid-July... , Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, via ESPN.

... is worth between $500 million and $1 billion in short- and long-term revenues to the league and players, sources said, Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, via ESPN


