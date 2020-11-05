Global  
 

Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 Strain

Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink , to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 Strain.

According to CNN, Denmark is planning to kill its entire mink population in order to contain a new strain of COVID-19.

There are between 15 million and 17 million mink in Denmark, as they are the world’s largest producer of mink furs.

The mutated form of COVID-19, which is able to spread to humans, has shown a reduced sensitivity to antibodies.

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, called it the country’s “responsibility” to contain the mutated virus.

We have a great responsibility towards our own population, but with the mutation that has now been found, we have an even greater responsibility for the rest of the world as well, Mette Frederiksen, via CNN.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has since released a statement in response to Denmark’s announcement, downplaying the mutation.

Right now, the evidence that we have doesn't suggest that this variant is in any way different in the way it behaves ... it is still the same virus, WHO, via NBC News.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Jeppe Kofod, countered the WHO, saying they’d rather “go a step too far” than “take a step too little.”


