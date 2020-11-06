Global  
 

Red Sox Fans Optimistic After Team Brings Back Alex Cora

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Red Sox Fans Optimistic After Team Brings Back Alex Cora
Alex Cora is the manager of the Red Sox again. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

