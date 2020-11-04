Global  
 

After a Trump blow out in Florida, is the Sunshine State a swing state no more?

Video Credit: ABC Action News
On election night, President Donald Trump won Florida, for a second time, in a stunning blow out for democrats.

Now, some political insiders are questioning whether it is time to take Florida out of the toss-up column.


Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims [Video]

Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims

Chris Evans labelled U.S. President Donald Trump a "come-to-life toilet" after he gave a headline-hitting speech on Thursday night in which he claimed the election had been rigged.

In Texas, an Emerging Problem for Democrats on the Border

 In their long-running bid for Texas, Democrats ran into trouble. Trump antagonized immigrants, but he also won new voters who live along the border.
Hawking conspiracies and cigars, ink-stained Giuliani falsely declares Trump won presidency

 In a bizarre online video, President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, hawked conspiracy theories and cigars while falsely claiming Trump win
Village People Founder Allows Trump to Use 'Y.M.C.A.' to Block Potential Lawsuit

 President Trump should have one less thing to worry about -- the cop from the Village People's giving him the thumbs up to use "Y.M.C.A." ... in hopes POTUS..
Florida closes investigation into Catholic Church, alleged sexual abuse by priests [Video]

Florida closes investigation into Catholic Church, alleged sexual abuse by priests

The Office of Statewide Prosecution released a statement on the conclusion of an investigation regarding the Catholic Church and alleged sexual abuse by priests.

Stanley Cup visits Winter the Dolphin in Florida

 In celebration of the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 championship, the Stanley Cup took a trip to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to visit Winter the Dolphin, star of..
'Rains are going to be the problem': Florida in Eta's path this weekend as storm strengthens

 After pounding Central America with deadly floods and mudslides, Tropical Depression Eta is taking aim on Cuba and then Florida.
 
Florida couple weds at hospital where groom recovered from severe COVID-19

 Twelve years engaged, a local couple gets married at Orange Park Medical Center where the groom has been recovering from COVID-19.
In Florida, Trump got more Jewish votes than anywhere else. Here's why

A poll released Wednesday suggests that over 40 percent of Jewish voters in the Sunshine State voted...
Trump Defeats Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump Defeats Biden in Florida

Trump Defeats Biden in , Florida . The president took the largest of the traditional swing states. which is key to his path to reelection. . 'The Associated Press' made the call for Trump at 12:35..

Is Florida still a swing state [Video]

Is Florida still a swing state

With red wins over the past few elections, is Florida still a swing state?

US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win [Video]

US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win

Gopalan Balachandran, uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this..

