How Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the fight for America's soul – video

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 16:48s
In the final episode of Anywhere but Washington, Oliver Laughland and Tom Silverstone return to Florida, the crucial swing state that Donald Trump won last week.

His victory there paved the way for his baseless attacks on the election process.

From Palm Beach county, home to the president’s private club Mar-a-Lago, election night turns into election week, in a story of hope and joy but also division and lies · Watch more from the Anywhere but Washington video series 


