Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump, It’s 'Time' to Concede

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Former President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday night.


Barack Obama: It’s Past Time For Trump to Concede — Time to ‘Put the Country First and Think Beyond Your Own Ego’

Former President Barack Obama said it was past time for President Donald Trump to concede the 2020...
Mediaite - Published


The advice Barack Obama would give President Trump

"When your time is up then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego,"...
CBS News - Published

Obama tells Trump to 'think beyond your ego' and concede the election

Obama tells Trump to 'think beyond your ego' and concede the election Barack Obama has said it's "absolutely" time for President Donald Trump to concede the election - and...
Sky News - Published



Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Former President Barack Obama is telling his successor, Donald Trump, that if the Republican wants to be remembered as someone who put America first, that "it's time for you to do the same thing."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published