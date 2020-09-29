Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever

The Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes" about why he thinks Trump is refusing to concede; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

