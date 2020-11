Homeland Security agency: 2020 election was the ‘most secure in American history’

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:43s - Published 4 minutes ago

A joint statement released by federal and state officials described last week’s presidential election as the “most secure in American history.”

ARIZONA FOR JOE BIDEN.

THESTATE HASN'T VOTED FOR ADEMOCRAT AS PRESIDENT SINCE19-96.MEMBERS OF CONGRESS RETURN TOCAPITOL HILL TODAY.

REPUBLICANLAWMAKERS ARE FACING GROWINGCALLS TO HELP WITH THETRANSITION OF PRESIDENT-ELECTJOE BIDEN.

PRESDENT TRUMP ISSTILL FIGHTING THE ELECTIORESULTS.

IN THE MEANTIME, ATLEAST A DOZEN G-O-P SENATORSSAY BIDEN SHOULD HAVE ACCESSTO CLASSIFIED INTELLIGENCEBRIEFINGS."AND IF THAT'S NOT OCCURRINGBY FRIDAY, I WILL STEP IN ASWELL AND TO BE ABLE TO PUSHTHEM AND SAY THIS NEEDSOCCUR." A COALITION OF FEDERALAGENCIES INVOLVED IN ELECTIONSECURITY IS PUSHING BACKAGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP'SCLAIMS OF WIDESPREAD VOTERFRAUD.

THE COALITION SAYS THISELECTION WAS THE MOST SECUREIN AMERICAN HISTORY.THE HAND