Joe Biden Becomes First Presidential Candidate to Receive 80 Million Votes.

President-elect Joe Biden has officially received the most votes cast for a presidential candidate in U.S. history.
As of November 25, he has earned 80 million votes.
Former President Barack Obama previously held the record after receiving 69.5 million votes in 2008.
Donald Trump has earned the second-most votes of all time, having received 74 million in the 2020 presidential election.
The turnout rate for the 2020 presidential election was the highest in more than a century.
More than 156 million Americans cast their ballots.
That is estimated to be 66.5 percent of the eligible voter population.
The final vote total will likely be around 158 million.
That is 20 million more votes than the record 137 million that were cast in 2016.