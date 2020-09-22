Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump: It’s ‘Time’ to Concede

Former President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday night.

During the interview, Obama offered advice directly aimed at Trump, saying it was “time” for him to concede.

He told correspondent Scott Pelley that the president is a “public servant” who is only a “temporary” occupant of the White House.

When your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments, Barack Obama, to '60 Minutes'.

He went on to urge Trump to “put country first” and respect the results of the election.

My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing, Barack Obama, to '60 Minutes'.

Trump has yet to acknowledge the legitimacy of Biden’s victory in the November 3 election.

Instead, Trump has repeatedly touted unfounded claims of voter fraud and blocked the federal government from cooperating with Biden and his transition team.