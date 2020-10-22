Police probe alleged plot on PA election venue

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:20s - Published 3 minutes ago

Philadelphia police said on Friday they were investigating an alleged plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the hotly contested U.S. presidential election were being counted.

In a Friday news conference, Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said two men were arrested.

Their firearms were seized, as well as the Hummer truck they allegedly drove from Virginia to Pennsylvania, Thursday night.

"At 10:27 p.m.

Two Philadelphia officers, bicycle patrol officers observed subject number one, who was later identified as a 61-year-old, at 1230 Arch Street, carrying a Beretta 9 mm pistol with a holster on his hip in the company of subject number two, who was a 42-year-old male who appeared to have a handgun concealed under his jacket.” According to police, the 61-year-old man said he did not have a handgun permit and was placed under arrest.

An "AR-style rifle" was also recovered from the vehicle and, according to police, approximately 160 rounds of ammunition.

No injuries were reported, and no further details about the alleged plot have been disclosed.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office is reviewing the evidence to determine what charges to bring.