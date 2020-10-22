Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police probe alleged plot on PA election venue

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Police probe alleged plot on PA election venue

Police probe alleged plot on PA election venue

Philadelphia police said on Friday they were investigating an alleged plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the hotly contested U.S. presidential election were being counted.

Emma Jehle reports.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the contested U.S. election are still being counted.

In a Friday news conference, Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said two men were arrested.

Their firearms were seized, as well as the Hummer truck they allegedly drove from Virginia to Pennsylvania, Thursday night.

"At 10:27 p.m.

Two Philadelphia officers, bicycle patrol officers observed subject number one, who was later identified as a 61-year-old, at 1230 Arch Street, carrying a Beretta 9 mm pistol with a holster on his hip in the company of subject number two, who was a 42-year-old male who appeared to have a handgun concealed under his jacket.” According to police, the 61-year-old man said he did not have a handgun permit and was placed under arrest.

An "AR-style rifle" was also recovered from the vehicle and, according to police, approximately 160 rounds of ammunition.

No injuries were reported, and no further details about the alleged plot have been disclosed.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office is reviewing the evidence to determine what charges to bring.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania as state nears the end of its count

 In Pennsylvania, votes from heavily Democratic areas like Philadelphia are giving Joe Biden a widening lead, and the Keystone State's 20 electoral votes are in..
CBS News

Men with guns arrested near vote count in Philly

 Two men armed with handguns were arrested Thursday near the Philadelphia convention center where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election,..
USATODAY.com

Police give update on arrest of two armed men in Philadelphia

 Two men were arrested Thursday night after the Philadelphia Police received a tip that armed men in a Hummer from Virginia were coming to the convention center..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, moves closer to win

 If Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania, the race is over. Biden's lead is also growing in Georgia, as absentee ballots are counted. Major..
CBS News

Biden's lead grows in key states as Trump continues legal challenges

 The vote counting continues, with Joe Biden holding a narrow lead over President Bush in Pennsylvania and Georgia. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns,..
CBS News

Danielle Outlaw Police commissioner in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia police to boost presence following shooting [Video]

Philadelphia police to boost presence following shooting

[NFA] Philadelphia will deploy additional police officers and has asked surrounding regions for law enforcement support as it braces for further unrest on Tuesday sparked by the police killing of a Black man, the police commissioner said. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

Larry Krasner Larry Krasner American politician

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting [Video]

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting

[NFA] Philadelphia officials on Wednesday urged calm as they released body camera footage from two police officers who shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

'There was a lot of chaos': Family of Walter Wallace Jr., lawyers review bodycam footage from fatal Philadelphia shooting

 The Wallace family is not calling for the two officers to be charged with a crime, leaving a decision to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
 
USATODAY.com

Virginia Virginia State in the United States

Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue [Video]

Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue

Philadelphia police said Friday they are investigating an alleged plot to attack Pennsylvania Convention Center, where U.S. election votes are still being counted. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Virginia was called for Biden early despite Trump leading. Here's why.

 Virginia was called early for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, even through he trailed President Donald Trump. Here is why.
USATODAY.com
US Election Day: Anxiousness rise as polls are closing in Arlington, Virginia [Video]

US Election Day: Anxiousness rise as polls are closing in Arlington, Virginia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:18Published

Beretta Beretta


Related videos from verified sources

Police Investigate Plot To Attack Philadelphia Vote Center [Video]

Police Investigate Plot To Attack Philadelphia Vote Center

Philadelphia police are investigating a plot to attack a center where votes are being counted.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
Fears of Zanzibar unrest amid protests against voter fraud [Video]

Fears of Zanzibar unrest amid protests against voter fraud

Several people have been reportedly shot dead by police in Zanzibar while protesting against alleged voter fraud.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:52Published
Bihar Polls 2020: BJP announces free vaccine for all in Bihar, faces heat | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls 2020: BJP announces free vaccine for all in Bihar, faces heat | Oneindia News

The BJP's free coronavirus vaccination for all promise in Bihar ahead of next week's election has become hugely controversial with the ruling party fending off allegations of an attempt to use the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published