Kids gifted 'peace kits' to help recover from Camp Fire effects

Kids on the Ridge received a generous gift Friday to help them build resilience after going through the trauma of the 2018 Camp Fire.

Schools in paradise and magalia teamed up with the the non profit organization "mindful littles" to put together peace kits for hundreds of students.

Each kit was filled with meditation cards, a sock buddy to snuggle with and help them practice breathing excerices, a treat from starbucks and some affirmation rocks with positive messages.

We are always mindful of meeting the needs of the students, so looking at academic but also those social emotional needs, we wanted to provide them with those tools they can utilize throughout the day and week whenever life gets tough they know they have the skills to self regulate and tap into their inner strength and greatness to be their absolute best selves.

More than 750 bags were given out to students in paradise and magalia.