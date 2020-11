Verifying your ballot with Clark County Elections Department Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:26s - Published 19 seconds ago Verifying your ballot with Clark County Elections Department The Clark County Elections Department reports it is working through a few issues when counting mail-in ballots during the 2020 election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ONE OF THE ISSUES THE CLARKCOUNTY ELECTION DEPARTMENT ISSEEING.....ARE INCONSISTENT SIGNATURES ONTHE BALLOTS.THESE ARE SIGNATURES.....THAT DON'T MATCH THE ONES....THEY HAVE ON FILE.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ASTRIDMENDEZ HAS MORE ON THE EFFORTSTO "CURE" THE BALLOTS TO MAKESURE THEY ARE LEGITIMATE..IF YOU RECENTLY GOT A PHONECALL OR AN EMAIL FROM THE CLARKCOUNTY ELECTION DEPARTMENT ITMAY BE BECAUSE YOUR BALLOTNEEDS TO BE "CURED".THIS REFERS TO THE PROCESS OFVERIFYING THAT YOUR BALLOT ISYOURS AND IT'S COMPLETE, BYMAKING SURE THAT YOU SIGNED ITOR THAT THE SIGNATURE IT HAS---ACTUALLY BELONGS TO YOU."IT'S NEW FOR NEVADA VOTERSBECAUSE, ASTRID AS YOU MAYKNOW, VOTE BY MAIL HAS BEEN ATHNG HERE IN THE STATE OFNEVADA, BUT IN THIS ELECTIONCYCLE, IT'S THE ELECTION CYCLEWHERE WE HAVE SEEN THE LARGESTVOLUME" IF ALL OF THEM WERERESOLVED, IT COULD MAKE ADIFFERENCE IN THE ELECTIONRESULTS."IT'S NOT ONLY ABOUT THEPRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, THEREARE SEVERAL NEVADA STATE SENATERACES THAT ARE VERY NECK ATNECK, EVEN A FEW ASSEMBLYRACES, COUNTY COMMISSION RACESAS WELL, SO THESE VOTES COULDHAVE AN IMPACT ONANY OF THOSE RACES." RIGHTNOW, CLARK COUNTY HAS ACUMULATIVE LIST OF MORE THAN6-THOUSANDVOTERS WHO NEED SIGNATURECURING FOR THIS GENERALELECTION.THE NEVADA SECRETARY OF STATE'SOFFICE SHOWS THAT OF THOSE,CLOSE TO 4,500 HAVE ALREADYBEEN SUCCESSFULLY CURED,LEAVING MORE THAN 1,500 STILLTO BE RESOLVED.ABOUT OF FIFTH OF THOSE VOTERSARE OF HISPANIC DESCENT-- BUTTHERE ARE OTHER MINORITIES ONTHE LIST AS WELL."THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WE SEEWITH MANY OF COMMUNITIES OFCOLOR, WHETER IS LATINOS ORINDIVIDUALS THAT COME FROM THEAAPI COMMUNITY, OR FOLKS THATIDENTIFY AS BLACK OR AFRICANAMERICAN AND EVEN WITHIN THENATIVE AMERICAN COMMUNITYBECAUSE VOTING BY MAIL IS NOTSOMETHING THAT IS CUSTOMARY" IFYOU'RE ON THE LIST, ITSIMPORTANT TO CLARIFY AND "CURE"YOUR BALLOT."THIS IS NOT THE TIME TOPROCRASTINATE OR SIT IN TIME ONWHATEVER TIME YOU HAVE ON YOU,IF YOU GET SOME TYPE OFCOMMUNICATION FROM THEELECTIONS DEPARTMENT, IT ISCRITICAL THAT YOU RESPOND ASSOON AS POSSIBLE" ONE WAY TODO SO IS BY CALLING AT (702)455 VOTE AM13AMOUR COVERAGE OF THE ELECTIONCONTINUES LATER IN THE SHOW.WE ALSO HAVE THE LATES





