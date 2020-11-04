Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final declaration, “thenumbers tell us a clear and convincing story”.
Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media in Delaware and expressed confidence in winning the election race. "US polls have been tough but we've to remain calm. I don't care how hard people try to stop it, I won't let it happen. We hold strong views in democracy but purpose of politics is to work for nation. We may be opponents but we ain't enemies, we're Americans," said Joe Biden. He further added, "We are going to win this race."
Statewide stay-at-home orders and mask mandates in Delaware in the spring reduced COVID-19 cases by 82%. It also cut hospitalizations associated with the disease by 88%, says UPI. Deaths also dropped from the virus down to zero, according to new data. The state implemented stay-at-home orders on March 24th. Delaware also required that face coverings be used in public places statewide after April 28th. These actions were followed by reductions in COVID-19 incidence and the spread of the virus.
Democrat Joe Biden says he feels "very good" about the outcome of thepresidential election and is telling his supporters to "stay calm" as votescontinue to be counted. Biden delivered brief remarks Thursday at a theater indowntown Wilmington, Delaware. He says, "It is the will of the voters — noone, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States ofAmerica."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published