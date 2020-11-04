Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final declaration, “thenumbers tell us a clear and convincing story”.

Mr Biden said: “We’re going towin this race."