Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final declaration, “thenumbers tell us a clear and convincing story”.

Mr Biden said: “We’re going towin this race."


Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media in Delaware and expressed confidence in winning the election race. "US polls have been tough but we've to remain calm. I don't care how hard people try to stop it, I won't let it happen. We hold strong views in democracy but purpose of politics is to work for nation. We may be opponents but we ain't enemies, we're Americans," said Joe Biden. He further added, "We are going to win this race."

Democrat Joe Biden reassured his supporters in a speech at his headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, urging patience and civility despite the 'slow,' 'numbing' wait for election results.

 President Trump's path to 270 continues to narrow as more election results come in. Former Vice President Joe Biden now leads the president in both Pennsylvania..
 Mark Meadows, who has often been seen without a mask, is the latest Trump aide to be infected.
 Mr. Meadows aided President Trump’s efforts to play down the virus throughout the summer. A second White House aide is also said to have tested positive.
 Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has the coronavirus over a month after the president's own bout with the virus.
USATODAY.com

Statewide stay-at-home orders and mask mandates in Delaware in the spring reduced COVID-19 cases by 82%. It also cut hospitalizations associated with the disease by 88%, says UPI. Deaths also dropped from the virus down to zero, according to new data. The state implemented stay-at-home orders on March 24th. Delaware also required that face coverings be used in public places statewide after April 28th. These actions were followed by reductions in COVID-19 incidence and the spread of the virus.

Democrat Joe Biden says he feels "very good" about the outcome of thepresidential election and is telling his supporters to "stay calm" as votescontinue to be counted. Biden delivered brief remarks Thursday at a theater indowntown Wilmington, Delaware. He says, "It is the will of the voters — noone, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States ofAmerica."

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters from Wilmington, Delaware, to say he's confident that he will emerge victorious against..
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) warned that legal proceedings were "just beginning",...
An increasingly confident Joe Biden campaign sent out a stern message on Friday, without naming US...
Joe Biden, inching closer to victory after a bitter presidential election, appealed Friday to...
Joe Biden spoke to his supporters in Wilmington, Delaware about how Americans "want the country to come together and not be pulled apart."

The votes may almost be counted, but President Donald Trump’s fight to stay in the White House is just beginning – all while Joe Biden will be assembling a transition team. Some local experts tell..

With voting ballots still being counted, CBS's Michael George shares the latest details on the possible election results between President Trump and Joe Biden.

