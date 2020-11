El Presidente Season 1 Trailer

Sergio Jadue, a lowly director of a small-town soccer club in Chile, unexpectedly finds himself at the head of the Chilean soccer association.

Drunk with power, he becomes the protΓ©gΓ© of soccer godfather Julio Grondona, as well as the FBI’s key to undoing the largest corruption scheme in the world of soccer.