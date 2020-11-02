Mel B 'will have to file for bankruptcy' if forced to pay ex-husband $500,000 Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published 9 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:58s - Published Mel B 'will have to file for bankruptcy' if forced to pay ex-husband $500,000 Mel B has reportedly claimed she'll go bankrupt if she is ordered to pay $500,000 dollars to her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. 0

