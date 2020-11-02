Global  
 

Mel B 'will have to file for bankruptcy' if forced to pay ex-husband $500,000

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Mel B has reportedly claimed she'll go bankrupt if she is ordered to pay $500,000 dollars to her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.


Mel B Mel B British singer, actress, and television personality

Mel B requests child support court hearing after her income 'dramatically reduces' [Video]

Mel B has asked for a court hearing with ex Eddie Murphy to hash out child support arrangements for their 13-year-old daughter, as Mel’s income has "dramatically reduced".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Related videos from verified sources

Mel B faces bankruptcy [Video]

Mel B is "teetering on the brink of bankruptcy" so has appealed to a court to change an order that states she must pay ex-husband Stephen Belafonte $500,000.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:39Published