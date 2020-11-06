Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske talks 2020 Election, GOP lawsuits and counting ballots Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 24:36s - Published 2 minutes ago Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske talks 2020 Election, GOP lawsuits and counting ballots Ahead of another release of Nevada 2020 Election results on Saturday, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley spoke to KTNV’s Dave Courvoisier to talk about the state of the 2020 elections in Nevada, why the count afterwards is taking many days, how various lawsuits by the GOP has impacted the vote count, what could have been done differently to make this election better, and the work being done by Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria and various officials throughout the state. 0

