From joy to denial, Americans react to Biden's victory

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:59s - Published
From joy to denial, Americans react to Biden's victory

From joy to denial, Americans react to Biden's victory

Americans in cities across the country reacted to Democrat Joe Biden becoming President of the United States, some with glee, others with defiance.

Freddie Joyner has more.

As news broke late Saturday morning that Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency, it was a celebratory moment for some… [GEORGIA RESIDENT BRANDON LEEDY] "Honestly I'm just kind of relieved that this is over finally.

It feels like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders.” And denial and speculation for others… [RETIREE AND TRUMP SUPPORTER, MARK BEEVE] "There's a lot of questionable things, they shouldn't be calling this election.

There's dozens of lawsuits all over the United States right now.

They should resolve those up." In the nation’s capitol - Washington D.C.

- people banged pots, honked their car horns and set off fireworks while celebrating a Biden victory.

[GEORGIA RESIDENT, LIZ LEEDY] "I'm so relieved.

On Tuesday I thought it was done, we were going to Trump.

And then we're from Georgia so we saw the mail-in ballots come in on Friday and it gave me so much hope - if Georgia could turn blue, we could turn this country blue and we could get Biden as president." Philadelphia was another city in a celebratory mood.

[BIDEN SUPPORTER, FRANKIE ROWLES] "Biden won!

We won!

You know what, goodness won." But not everyone out on the streets were on Team Biden, in parts of Michigan, backers of President Donald Trump waved flags and chanted their support for the man currently in the White House.

And in Georgia, Trump loyalists gathered near the state capitol building in protest as Democrat Joe Biden was announced the victor [STOCK TRADER AND TRUMP SUPPORTER, JAMES WILSON] “I think it's a little premature.

It just sounds like there's going to be multiple states with recounts and an awful lot of litigation." Trump, who has made repeated claims of electoral fraud without evidence, immediately accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner." Biden's projected victory came after four days of nail-biting suspense over the outcome of Tuesday's election, with the counting of votes in a handful of battleground states still going on thanks to a flood of mail-in ballots.




Joe Biden

Donald Trump

Democratic Party (United States)

Philadelphia

Georgia (U.S. state)

Washington, D.C.

