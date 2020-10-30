Joe Biden and Kamala Harris call for unity in his first event since securing the election
In first address since securing the presidency, Joe Biden called for unity between all Americans.
Trump Supporters In Philadelphia Frustrated With Outcome Of ElectionDespite the election being called for Joe Biden, Trump supporters in Philadelphia are "hopeful" Trump will still win.
Emotional celebration in Washington brings tears of joy to Muslim man Joe Biden supporterA Muslim man in Seattle, Washington, cries tears of joy for Joe Biden's victory as President-elect on Saturday (November 7).
Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US electionFollowing the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but..