Joe Biden Has Won The White House, CBS News Projects

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 06:24s - Published
The Fox News Decision Desk director explained how races will be called on election night

Fox News was aggressive in calling races on election night. Their call of Arizona going for Joe Biden...
Business Insider - Published

Biden on edge of 270 as Trump continues to claim victory in Pennsylvania, elsewhere, before race calls

After major wins for Joe Biden on Wednesday when the Fox News Decision Desk projected that he will...
FOXNews.com - Published

Election 2020: Here’s what Biden, Trump said after NBC News projects winner

Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to win the presidency, NBC News projected.
Upworthy - Published


Biden Supporters Celebrate In Pittsburgh [Video]

Biden Supporters Celebrate In Pittsburgh

Throughout the day and night, young supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden celebrated in the streets of Pittsburgh. KDKA's Paul Martino has the story.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:19Published
'Almost Like A Second Super Bowl To Me': Mayor Kenney Celebrates Biden's Projected Win [Video]

'Almost Like A Second Super Bowl To Me': Mayor Kenney Celebrates Biden's Projected Win

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes put President-elect Biden over the 270 threshold needed for the White House.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:58Published
Joe Biden Projected To Win 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Joe Biden Projected To Win 2020 Presidential Election

CBS News projects Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump. Following more than three days of uncertainty, Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes propelled the Democratic ticket above the 270 threshold..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:25Published