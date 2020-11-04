Joe Biden Has Won The White House, CBS News Projects

Biden Supporters Celebrate In PittsburghThroughout the day and night, young supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden celebrated in the streets of Pittsburgh. KDKA's Paul Martino has the story.
'Almost Like A Second Super Bowl To Me': Mayor Kenney Celebrates Biden's Projected WinPennsylvania's 20 electoral votes put President-elect Biden over the 270 threshold needed for the White House.
Joe Biden Projected To Win 2020 Presidential ElectionCBS News projects Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump. Following more than three days of uncertainty, Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes propelled the Democratic ticket above the 270 threshold..