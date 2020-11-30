Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog.

Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden reportedly slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major.

.

Biden visited Delaware Orthopedic Specialists the following day “out of an abundance of caution.” .

According to a statement from his personal doctor, Kevin O’Conner, follow-up CT scans confirmed the fractures in his foot.

.

Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging … Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures, Kevin O'Conner, via CBS News.

The hairline fractures are on his lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones.

.

Dr. O’Conner anticipates that Biden will “likely require a walking boot” for the next several weeks.

.

Biden, who turned 78-years-old last week, will be the oldest U.S. president ever inaugurated into office.

.

Major, one of two of the Biden family’s German Shepherds, was adopted in 2018.

He is set to become the first rescue dog to ever live in the White House.


