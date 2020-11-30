Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog

President-elect Joe Biden reportedly slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major.

Biden visited Delaware Orthopedic Specialists the following day “out of an abundance of caution.” .

According to a statement from his personal doctor, Kevin O’Conner, follow-up CT scans confirmed the fractures in his foot.

Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging … Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures, Kevin O'Conner, via CBS News.

The hairline fractures are on his lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones.

Dr. O’Conner anticipates that Biden will “likely require a walking boot” for the next several weeks.

Biden, who turned 78-years-old last week, will be the oldest U.S. president ever inaugurated into office.

Major, one of two of the Biden family’s German Shepherds, was adopted in 2018.

He is set to become the first rescue dog to ever live in the White House.