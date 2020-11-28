Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs
President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of hisdogs, his doctor said.
Mr Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited anorthopedist in Newark,
Delaware, for an examination on Sunday afternoon, hisoffice said.
