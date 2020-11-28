Global  
 

Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs

Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs

President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of hisdogs, his doctor said.

Mr Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited anorthopedist in Newark, Delaware, for an examination on Sunday afternoon, hisoffice said.


