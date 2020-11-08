Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Chuck Schumer Reacts To Joe Biden's Projected Win In Election

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Sen. Chuck Schumer Reacts To Joe Biden's Projected Win In Election

Sen. Chuck Schumer Reacts To Joe Biden's Projected Win In Election

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discussed Joe Biden's projected win in Manhattan on Saturday.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Crowds Gather In Boston Streets After News Of Joe Biden Presidential Win [Video]

Crowds Gather In Boston Streets After News Of Joe Biden Presidential Win

Crowds gathered across Boston Saturday to celebrate Joe Biden's presidential win. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:50Published
Democrats, Republicans From North Texas Give Thoughts On Outcome Of Presidential Race [Video]

Democrats, Republicans From North Texas Give Thoughts On Outcome Of Presidential Race

Democrats and republicans in North Texas gave their thoughts on Joe Biden's projected election win.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:47Published
'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris [Video]

'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday (November 7) night spoke to the American people following Democrat Joe Biden's win for U.S. president over Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:06Published