Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden addresses America for the first time after win, what did he say|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Joe Biden addresses America for the first time after win, what did he say|Oneindia News

Joe Biden addresses America for the first time after win, what did he say|Oneindia News

The eighth round of commander-level meeting between India and China held in Chusul earlier this week has remained inconclusive.

The government today said another meeting will be held soon.

India's daily COVID-19 cases rose by 45,674 taking its overall coronavirus tally past the 85 lakh mark.

Coronavirus-related deaths also rose by 559 , taking India's overall Covid fatality numbers to 1,26,121.

In his first speech after being elected as the first President Of United States, Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" America.

First time Senator Kamala Devi Harris has scripted history by becoming first woman, Black and Indian-American vice president of the United States.

A man armed with a knife killed two people and injured another eight, including an eight-year-old boy, in central Ukraine on Saturday, in an incident the country's president described as "barbaric".

#JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #DonaldTrump


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden declares 'now is a time to heal' in acceptance speech for US President-elect

In his first speech after securing the White House, President-elect Joe Biden is making an appeal to...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


News24.com | President-elect Joe Biden says 'time to heal' a deeply divided nation

President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" America in his first speech after prevailing...
News24 - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNew Zealand Herald


US election: Joe Biden vows to 'unify' country in victory speech

"This is the time to heal in America," the Democrat says in his first speech as president-elect.
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Under Biden, US foreign policy in Latin America likely to shift [Video]

Under Biden, US foreign policy in Latin America likely to shift

Latin American leaders largely welcomed news of US president-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:59Published
Biden Address Nation For The First Time Since Projected Presidential Win [Video]

Biden Address Nation For The First Time Since Projected Presidential Win

Hermela Aregawi reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:43Published
Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia News

Finally the suspense on the US Election results is over as US Democrat elect Joe Biden is set to be the next President of United States. Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, defeating the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published