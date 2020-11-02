Global  
 

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has lost his high stakes libel action in the London courts against The Sun newspaper, after they described him as a wife beater, in reference to his ex, Amber Heard.


Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, producer, and musician

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News [Video]

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News

Johnny Depp was forced out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise by Warner Bros., Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for trying to "poison American democracy" with his false election claims & 'The Witches' suffered online backlash from the disability.

Johnny Depp exists "Fantastic Beasts" franchise

 "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that..
Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News [Video]

Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News

Johnny Depp is leaving the 'Fantastic Beasts' film franchise after the studio requested the actor's departure.

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Johnny Depp resigns from Fantastic Beasts after ruling he assaulted Amber Heard [Video]

Johnny Depp resigns from Fantastic Beasts after ruling he assaulted Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has said in a social media post that he has been asked to resignfrom the new Fantastic Beasts film as he criticised the “surreal judgement”against him in his High Court libel case.

Amber Heard deprived of public sympathy for standing against Depp's abuse

 The negative public treatment of Amber Heard when she stood against Johnny Depp's domestic abuse is proof of the biases that still exist about the type of woman..
Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard vilified on social media despite being exonerated by British court

 US actress Amber Heard has been vilified on social media despite a High Court judgment in the UK that she was a victim of domestic violence who had feared for..
London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Significant differences remain in Brexit talks as UK-EU vow to step up efforts

 Significant differences remain in talks over a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, both sides said on Saturday, as they promised to step up..
WorldNews

Covid-19: St Paul's Cathedral awarded £2.1m funding by government

 The iconic London church has received a grant as part of the government's Culture Recovery Fund.
Selfridges on Oxford St unveils Christmas windows [Video]

Selfridges on Oxford St unveils Christmas windows

The world-famous Selfridges department store on London's Oxford Street hasunveiled its Christmas window displays. It came despite England moving into anew coronavirus lockdown, meaning there were fewer opportunities for window-shopping.

