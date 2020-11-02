Johnny Depp has lost his high stakes libel action in the London courts against The Sun newspaper, after they described him as a wife beater, in reference to his ex, Amber Heard.

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard

US actress Amber Heard has been vilified on social media despite a High Court judgment in the UK that she was a victim of domestic violence who had feared for..

The negative public treatment of Amber Heard when she stood against Johnny Depp's domestic abuse is proof of the biases that still exist about the type of woman..

Johnny Depp resigns from Fantastic Beasts after ruling he assaulted Amber Heard Johnny Depp has said in a social media post that he has been asked to resignfrom the new Fantastic Beasts film as he criticised the “surreal judgement”against him in his High Court libel case.

Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News Johnny Depp is leaving the 'Fantastic Beasts' film franchise after the studio requested the actor's departure.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that..

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News Johnny Depp was forced out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise by Warner Bros., Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for trying to "poison American democracy" with his false election claims & 'The Witches' suffered online backlash from the disability.

