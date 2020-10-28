J&K encounter: Army officer and 3 Jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down | Oneindia News

In one of the major encounters in the Valley, Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The terrorists made a bid during the night to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The infiltrators were challenged and three of them were killed.

However, three Army soldiers, including an officer and a Border Security Force jawan were also killed during the operation.

