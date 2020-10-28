Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J&K encounter: Army officer and 3 Jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:14s - Published
J&K encounter: Army officer and 3 Jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down | Oneindia News

J&K encounter: Army officer and 3 Jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down | Oneindia News

In one of the major encounters in the Valley, Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The terrorists made a bid during the night to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The infiltrators were challenged and three of them were killed.

However, three Army soldiers, including an officer and a Border Security Force jawan were also killed during the operation.

#J&KEncounter #ArmyJawanMartyred #Kupwara


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Biggest Walkathon | Atulya Ganga Project | Col Manoj Keshwar on NEVER SAY DIE | Oneindia News [Video]

The Biggest Walkathon | Atulya Ganga Project | Col Manoj Keshwar on NEVER SAY DIE | Oneindia News

On today's episode of Never Say Die, we have Col Manoj Keshwar, an ex-Army officer who follows his passion for motorcycling across the globe and he is fondly called Mike in the motorcycling community...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 14:28Published
Watch: Pakistani national among two Jaish terrorists killed in Budgam encounter [Video]

Watch: Pakistani national among two Jaish terrorists killed in Budgam encounter

Two terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an encounter in Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir. One of the slain terrorist is reportedly a Pakistani national while another is a resident of Pulwama..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:21Published
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander [Video]

‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander

The Indian Army has extended another olive branch to the misguided youth of the valley who have joined terrorism. Lieutenant General BS Raju, Goc (15 Corps), Indian Army said that while they would act..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published