Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

In a Remembrance Sunday message Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says thecoronavirus pandemic has made 2020 “a year of struggle and sacrifice” andhighlights the inspirational role of the wartime generations and those whoserve our country, past and present.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to show “some basic honesty” andreveal what will happen once the second English lockdown measures expire nextmonth. The Labour leader questioned whether the Prime Minister intends to liftthe harshest level of restrictions for England on December 2, even if theCovid-19 infection rate is still increasing.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson for clarity surrounding the proposed lockdown end date on 2nd December. The Prime Minister said it would be up to the House of Commons "to decide what to do" beyond this date. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer.
Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event.
Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn