Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published
The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.


