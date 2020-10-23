Global  
 

Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty

Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals to disadvantaged children.

On Saturday (November 7) the

Manchester United and England striker told the BBC he was 'very happy' after the government pledged to spend £396 million ($521 million) to support child poverty.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Rashford on the telephone on Saturday to inform him of the plans.

The winter grant scheme is expected to improve the lives of nearly 1.7 million children, providing support with food and bills.

Rashford, who was awarded an MBE for his work in helping vulnerable children during the COVID-19 crisis, forced a government U-turn in July when he won his battle to ensure free meals during the school summer holidays.




 A package tackling family poverty and child hunger in England is unveiled in a government climbdown.
Food banks have started receiving donations from members of the public wanting to help families struggling without free school meals over half-term. It comes as the government refuses to back down to public pressure, led by footballer Marcus Rashford, calling for the free school meals scheme to be extended into the school holidays. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase funding for the poorestfamilies over Christmas in an attempt to head off a damaging revolt over freeschool meals. The Times quoted allies of the Prime Minister as saying work wasunder way on providing additional support for eligible pupils outside termtime. There was no immediate response to the reports from Downing Street. Sucha move is likely to be seen as a partial climbdown by the Government in itsstruggle with footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been spearheading demandsfor free meals to be extended in England over the school holidays. However, itwas unclear whether it would be enough to defuse the growing anger on the Torybenches as more MPs continued to speak out against the Government’s handlingof the issue.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals.

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden on hisrecent US Election victory. It comes following days of tense vote counting inkey swing states.

 Significant differences remain in talks over a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, both sides said on Saturday, as they promised to step up..
 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side were "set up to fail" by having their Premier League game against Everton kicking off early on..
 With pressure mounting, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered for Manchester United at Everton - but will it be a false dawn or is he back from the brink again?
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”. United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in theearly hours of Thursday morning yet had to kick off at Goodison Park at12.30pm on Saturday.

 Bruno Fernandes scores twice for Manchester United as they come from behind to beat Everton at Goodison Park.
talkSPORT is getting behind Marcus Rashford’s campaign to End Child Food Poverty by staging a...
Marcus Rashford was left “overwhelmed with pride” after his latest campaigning prompted the UK...
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been hailed for the work he is doing off the pitch, as...
Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford has insisted food bank workers are the "real heroes" in the battle against food poverty, whilst calling for structural change in the government's handling of..

Meet the pub landlord who has been 'doing a Rashford' for three YEARS - by providing free meals for children costing him 20K a year.David Yeomans began the scheme at The Crown Inn when his local..

Boris Johnson failed to reply to a 'personal' letter sent by Marcus Rashford, in which the footballer asked the PM to tackle child food poverty.

