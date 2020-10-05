Global  
 

Demonetisation, lockdown imposed by PM Modi without preparations: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Prez

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary slammed Centre by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed demonetisation and COVID lockdown on countrymen without doing any preparations.

He gave this statement on the fourth anniversary of demonetisation.

PM Modi-led government announced demonetisation in the country on November 08, 2016.


