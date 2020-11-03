Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning the Champions League and thePremier League, has been down to the way Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and RobertoFirmino have combined on the forward line. However, Firmino was dropped forthe 5-0 Champions League win against Atalanta in Bergamo to make way for thein-form Diogo Jota and the new signing seized his chance with a hat-trick.
An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the second-worst record in theleague.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal two minutes from theend sent Spurs to the summit for the first time since August 2014, though theywere soon displaced by Leicester's win over Wolves.
