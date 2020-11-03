Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule

Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola speak after Manchester City and Liverpool'sPremier League clash.

Guardiola accepted the draw was a fair result andrevealed he discussed with Klopp after the match the decision to only allowthree substitutions in the Premier League this season.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test [Video]

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes a quip about the US election as hisside prepares to take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Why Liverpool guessing game will give Guardiola a headache - Stephen Warnock analysis

 Whether Liverpool start with Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will give Manchester City different problems to deal with at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, says Stephen..
BBC News

Man City v Liverpool: Why Reds guessing game will give Pep Guardiola a headache - Stephen Warnock

 Whether Liverpool start with Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will give Manchester City different problems to deal with at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, says Stephen..
BBC News

10 best men’s scarves to wrap up in now winter is coming

 When football manager Pep Guardiola starts pacing the touchline up to his ears in wool, it's usually a good indicator that you should start looking for your new..
WorldNews

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

'If they don't see it I cannot help them' - Klopp on Firmino's importance to Liverpool

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says striker Roberto Firmino brings much more to the team than goals.
BBC News
Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp [Video]

Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League clashagainst title rivals Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning the Champions League and thePremier League, has been down to the way Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and RobertoFirmino have combined on the forward line. However, Firmino was dropped forthe 5-0 Champions League win against Atalanta in Bergamo to make way for thein-form Diogo Jota and the new signing seized his chance with a hat-trick.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

'Good performances never give me headache' - but is Jota now 'inevitable' starter for Klopp?

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said "good performances never give me a headache" as Diogo Jota pressed his claims for a starting place with a Champions League..
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

De Bruyne misses penalty as Man City and Liverpool draw

 Kevin de Bruyne misses a penalty for hosts Manchester City as they draw 1-1 with Liverpool in the Premier League.
BBC News
Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the second-worst record in theleague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League [Video]

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal two minutes from theend sent Spurs to the summit for the first time since August 2014, though theywere soon displaced by Leicester's win over Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Leicester City 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jamie Vardy scores controversial penalty

 Leicester City go top of the Premier League, if only for a few hours, after a highly contentious penalty by Jamie Vardy proves enough to beat Wolves at King..
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Guardiola, Klopp united in fight for five subs

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp united to fight for a U-turn to the Premier League's...
News24 - Published